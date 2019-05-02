New Norwalk board has organizational meeting

Summit on CWD set for May 9 at KVR May 2nd, 2019

by County Line A summit on chronic-wasting disease in deer will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Brookwood’s mock crash May 2nd, 2019

by County Line As an educational tool, Brookwood High School hosted a mock crash April 24.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario school purchase generates confusion April 25th, 2019

by Karen Parker Although purchasing the old Ontario Elementary School had been discussed briefly at Ontario Village Board meetings, last month’s announcement that the village had purchased the 4.8-acre property came as a surprise to some.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.