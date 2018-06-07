New Elroy Fair barn will be dedicated Saturday, June 23

Wilton implements facade-improvement program 13 hours ago

by County Line Through a new community-development program, owners of downtown buildings in Wilton may now apply for façade-improvement funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W superintendent expects balanced budget 13 hours ago

by County Line Reviewing early figures, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop predicted the district would have a balanced budget for 2018–19.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.