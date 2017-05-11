N-O-W to look at forming virtual school

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District may consider adding a virtual school to its academic offerings, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Clifton passes ordinance regarding horse-manure road deposits

    18 hours ago
    by

    “We were getting so many complaints, we had to do something,” Town of Clifton Clerk Mary Cook said to justify the board’s resolution banning the deposit of horse manure on town roads.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Spring frolic

    May 11th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-May-11-2017.jpg

    Laila Welter, Elizabeth Curtis and Lucy Tirado Lopez pose at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk approves library expansion

    May 11th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-May-11-2017.jpg

    Norwalk’s small public library is poised to double in size in 2017.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Work starts on new Kendall wastewater treatment plant

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    Work began on the village’s new, roughly $4 million wastewater treatment plant Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk gets cost on new reservoir

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    The new Norwalk Village Board members, Katie Vian and Damian Dinger, along with Mike Wiedl, who returned for another stint as village president after a one-term hiatus, took their seats Tuesday night and faced a barrage of questions, accusation and general bad news.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local man offers to repair leaking roof at Ontario Community Hall for free

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    The seemingly intractable problem of a leaking skylight in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen got a new facet Monday evening, when Curtis Miller, a member of the local Amish community, agreed to fix it for free.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Depot’s future remains uncertain: Heilman says goal is avoiding bankruptcy

    May 3rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-May-3-2017.jpg

    The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hillcrest Manor, Ontario’s Chapter 8 housing, getting renovated

    May 3rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-May-3-2017.jpg

    Now undergoing a makeover, Ontario’s Hillcrest Manor Apartments became the property of Couleecap, a community action program, earlier this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Todos venimos de algún lugar’ | ‘ We all come from somewhere’

    May 3rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-May-3-2017.jpg

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Monday, showcasing elements of different cultures.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Found percussion sounds

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-27-2017.jpg

    Using trash cans, the Brookwood High School percussion ensemble stunned the concert crowd Monday with its performance of “Lids.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Feria de la Herencia
    Clínica de vacunación
    Noche Comunitaria
    Incendio en Valley Pride
    Brookwood recibe el concierto de la primavera
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives