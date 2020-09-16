N-O-W superintendent reports that start of school went well

The school year had a promising start in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District, Superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education at its meeting Monday.

  • Wilton sewer rates go up 20 percent; 86 percent water-rate hike looming

    September 16th, 2020
    Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.

    Ontario purchases Taylor property

    September 16th, 2020
    Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.

    Water-quality permit hearing scheduled for Wild Rose Dairy

    September 16th, 2020
    The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that a public hearing about Wild Rose Dairy’s application for a water quality permit and for its expansion plan will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

    Dollar General a possibility for Wilton

    September 16th, 2020
    The Village of Wilton has been working toward bringing a Dollar General to town.

    Public beautification

    September 10th, 2020
    Spanning nearly three feet wide, flower baskets tended all summer by Barb Ornes line Norwalk’s downtown.

  • Norwalk: Up with sewer rates, not down with buildings

    September 10th, 2020
    Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.

    Monroe County Climate Change Task Force: Changing rainfall trends documented in new study

    September 9th, 2020
    A new study commissioned by USDA-NRCS and undertaken by researchers from UW-Madison documents that rainfall definitions for storm events have been changing rapidly in recent years.

    From cop to cook: Meet Shane Nottestad, your Zzip Stop czar

    September 2nd, 2020
    Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.

    Royall postpones referendum

    September 2nd, 2020
    Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.

    Study about flood-control dams starts local operations

    September 1st, 2020
    La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in southwest Wisconsin are home to a quarter of the large (PL-566) flood-control dams in Wisconsin. Built mostly in the 1960s, the dams are now aging infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, relocation or removal.

    Death of a schoolhouse: Onetime town of Wellington school building demolished

    August 27th, 2020
    Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.

  • Coronavirus
    N-O-W reports second case of Covid-19 among staff
    Friday, Sept. 18: Monroe County has 18 new cases; Vernon County, six; and Juneau County, 12
    Thursday, Sept. 17: Monroe County reports 12 new cases; Vernon County, three; and Juneau County, two
    Wednesday, Sept. 16: Monroe County has 12 new cases; Vernon County, four; and Juneau County, eight
    Tuesday, Sept. 15: Monroe County has eight new cases; Vernon County, four; and Juneau County, one

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Kitchens of the Great Midwest’ by J. Ryan Stradal
    KVR managed-grazing program set for Sept. 26
    Monroe County Local History Room in Sparta wants you to vote for your favorite toys
    Book review: ‘Margaret’s War’ by Bill Stokes
    Brookwood theatre’s performances set for this weekend
  • The County Line
  • Community
    Wilton’s Storytime in the Park is Monday
    Ontario book group to meet
    South Side News for Sept. 17
    Wilton school
    ‘True Stories’: Reflecting on the ‘new normal’

    News
    St. Paul’s chicken-dinner fundraiser
    Drinking-water study will go forward as planned
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 7–13
    FFA’s pancake breakfast
    Waning summer

    Obituaries
    Victor (Pete) Weber
    Duane “Speed” Evans
    Nancy J. Rueckheim
    Lelah Mae (Downing) Smith
    ﻿David Charles Fauska

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Trump’s words consistent with his actions
    Letter to the editor: General advises Americans to vote for ‘real patriot’﻿
    Your right to know: Expand access to records online
    Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy and racism in Trump’s America 
    Letter to the editor: Republicans guilty of corruption

  • Backtalk
    Former Wilton man describes air quality outside his Seattle residence
    ‘Peace Data’ is a lovely name for a website
    It’s a mad, mad world
    What if we made decisions based on what’s good for the people?
    2020 marks 100th year since women got right to vote

    E-Edition
    Sept. 17, 2020, print issue
    Sept. 10, 2020, print issue
    Sept. 3, 2020, print issue
    Aug. 27, 2020, print issue
    Aug. 13, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton school
    Pictures from the past
    South Ridge School (town of Wellington), 1954–55
    Ontario baseball, 1930s
    Patent-medicine sales in Wilton

    School
    BHS meets blood-drive target
    A banner day
    Royall class of 2020 billboards
    Clark receives $10,000 scholarship
    Four Brookwood students receive State FFA Degrees