The school year had a promising start in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District, Superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education at its meeting Monday.
N-O-W superintendent reports that start of school went well
Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.
Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that a public hearing about Wild Rose Dairy’s application for a water quality permit and for its expansion plan will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Village of Wilton has been working toward bringing a Dollar General to town.
Spanning nearly three feet wide, flower baskets tended all summer by Barb Ornes line Norwalk’s downtown.
Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.
A new study commissioned by USDA-NRCS and undertaken by researchers from UW-Madison documents that rainfall definitions for storm events have been changing rapidly in recent years.
Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.
Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.
La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in southwest Wisconsin are home to a quarter of the large (PL-566) flood-control dams in Wisconsin. Built mostly in the 1960s, the dams are now aging infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, relocation or removal.
Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.