N-O-W superintendent recognized

﻿Kendall Community Hall will remain closed 14 hours ago

by County Line Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.

Father’s Day in Wilton 14 hours ago

by County Line Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.

After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton 14 hours ago

by County Line The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

