N-O-W sets levy, mill rate

Village of Wilton to move bank accounts to Mauston October 13th, 2022

by County Line Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston.

Ontario Village Board copes with complications of flood recovery October 13th, 2022

by County Line It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.

Norwalk Village Board, Dinger come to agreement October 13th, 2022

by County Line A conflict between the Norwalk Village Board and Dinger’s Auto Repair, which has lasted a few months, ended amicably at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Royall celebrates homecoming October 10th, 2022

by County Line Royall hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week. Here, Carter Uppena dresses up as Katy Perry for a skit during community night on Wednesday.

St. Luke’s in rural Elroy celebrates historic status October 6th, 2022

by County Line Last Saturday was a nearly perfect fall day to celebrate St Luke’s historic status, with the temperature in the low 70s, low humidity, beautiful sunshine, and the leaves starting to turn.

