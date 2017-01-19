N-O-W School District, Portland Implement disagree on bill

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

A long-running dispute between Cashton-based Portland Implement and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board spilled over into the latter’s Monday’s meeting.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Many local races up this year

    8 hours ago
    by

    Many local
    races up this year The following have submitted candidacy papers and will appear on ballots for local boards on April 4.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall revisits plans to redo bleachers, gym floor

    8 hours ago
    by

    The Royall School Board resumed its conversation Monday on replacing the district’s 60-year-old bleachers and gymnasium floor, hearing comments from both supporters and those more skeptical of the project.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    How will our local schools fare under a Trump presidency?

    8 hours ago
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-25-2017.jpg

    In his inaugural address last week, President Donald Trump said of public schools, “(They are) an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ice storm: Wilton police respond to disabled vehicles

    January 19th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Jan-19-2017.jpg

    Icy conditions resulted in two incidents in which vehicles became disabled Jan. 16, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk holds caucus

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board held its caucus Tuesday, and the following are the nominations.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • No one hurt in two-vehicle crash in Wilton

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    After a Tomah woman allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in Wilton on Jan. 14, she collided with an Ontario man’s vehicle, according to Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kickapoo Valley creations

    January 12th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Jan-12-2017.jpg

    The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosted its annual Winter Festival on Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Leaking Ontario Community Hall kitchen roof continues to plague Ontario Village Board

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    At its meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board continued exploring ways to remedy a leaking roof over the remodeled Ontario Community Hall kitchen.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Eight nominated for four spots on Wilton Village Board

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    Wilton may have ample competition for its April village board election, as its Monday caucus resulted in six candidates for three trustees’ seats and two for the president’s position.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Highway 131 improvement needed, but is it likely?

    January 11th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-11-2017.jpg

    A tour last Friday with State Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) proved to be a bumpy ride.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives