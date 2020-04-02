N-O-W, Royall to have contested races

Safer at home April 2nd, 2020

by County Line Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.

Monroe County Board candidates air their views April 2nd, 2020

by County Line With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald ran Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16.

An unusual silence April 1st, 2020

by County Line Monday was a warm spring day, but Wilton’s playground remained still and cordoned off by police tape.

