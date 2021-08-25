N-O-W residents talk about CRT, masks

Severe weather strikes again August 18th, 2021

by County Line What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.

Kendall ponders park projects August 18th, 2021

by County Line Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.

Executive director ends tenure at Scenic Bluffs August 18th, 2021

by County Line After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.

