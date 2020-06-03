N-O-W refinances debt

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed May 27 to refinance $2,655,000 of its long-term building debt, securing a new interest rate of 1.8 percent, a drop from 4 percent.
In time for Memorial Day services, a new monument was installed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton.
Local American Legion posts conducted brief services on Memorial Day, forgoing the usual public programs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brookwood hosted a parade in Wilton, Norwalk and Ontario for its graduating seniors Friday.
With the help of a recent $212,359 grant, Scenic Bluffs Health Center of Cashton plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19.
Local American Legion posts will offer Memorial Day services this year while maintaining social distancing.
A black bear was spotted last weekend along Highway 131, south of Tomah, near the Wilton side of the Tomah hill.
Coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education altogether changed many aspects of school’s spring and summer offerings at its meeting Monday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wilton’s public facilities, including the swimming pool and the community center, will remain closed, probably until at least the June village board meeting, the board decided at its meeting Monday.
Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.
Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.
The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.