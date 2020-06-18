N-O-W plans to offer summer rec program, but with several contingencies

After dormancy, Wilton Legion to host chickencue June 18th, 2020

by County Line The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.

Wilton pool closed for the season June 10th, 2020

by County Line In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Fate of Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains uncertain June 10th, 2020

by County Line The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.

