N-O-W plans to offer summer rec program, but with several contingencies

June 18th, 2020
by County Line
Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.
by County Line
The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.
June 10th, 2020
by County Line
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
June 10th, 2020
by County Line
The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.
June 10th, 2020
by County Line
The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.
