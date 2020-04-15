N-O-W offers superintendent job to Travis Anderson

Return of the snow birds 21 hours ago

by County Line Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.

Ontario public works employees to work in staggered shifts 21 hours ago

by County Line The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.

N-O-W to fill﻿ elementary teaching positions 21 hours ago

by County Line No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.

Wilton Community Center to remain closed April 15th, 2020

by County Line To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

