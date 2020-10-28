N-O-W mill rate drops

Pandemic pumpkins October 28th, 2020

by County Line Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.

Royall parents rally for winter sports October 28th, 2020

by County Line About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

N-O-W also to proceed with winter sports October 28th, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.

Citizens express support or opposition to Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit reissuance October 21st, 2020

by County Line Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.

