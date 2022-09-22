N-O-W makes new hires

German band honors Ontario September 22nd, 2022

by County Line Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”

Coon Creek Watershed Council celebrates one-year anniversary September 22nd, 2022

by County Line The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

