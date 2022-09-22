The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved three new hires and one resignation at its meeting Sept. 12.
N-O-W makes new hires
Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”
The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven.
Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium.
Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall.
After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.
The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bringing healthcare access to rural and underserved communities is the foundation of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ mission.
Though the summer beauty at Ontario’s Palen Park reached its peak a few weeks ago, visitors can still take in summer flora.
Gundersen St. Joseph’s expects to break ground on its new Elroy clinic this October.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.