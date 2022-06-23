The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District recently added three new teachers to its staff, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
N-O-W hires teachers, accomplishes other business
Brooklyn Kiel, a first-grade student at Royall Elementary School, was one of 10 finalists in the Wisconsin Education Association’s student art contest.
Allen and Ruth Martin of Wilton intend to cover the cost of a new park building to replace the former Wilton Lions Club shelter, Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch reported at a special meeting Monday.
After a closed session Monday, the Royall Board of Education agreed to proceed with its superintendent hiring process.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.
At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.
The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.
Progress has been made on Kendall’s well reconstruction project, even though construction hasn’t yet begun, Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board Monday.
Though the Village of Wilton and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had been mulling over the possibility of creating a new softball field in Wilton, the project has been delayed for at least a year, Wilton President Tim Welch told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to about 2,900 on Saturday morning at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
After a closed session May 23, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave 4.7 percent raises to the teachers and administration.
Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services Monday.