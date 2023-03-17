N-O-W hires engineer to create track design

Reaching great heights March 17th, 2023

by County Line Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.

Frustration grows over Norwalk Fire Department’s billing system March 17th, 2023

by County Line The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village.

Wilton awards bid for softball field March 17th, 2023

by County Line Wilton accepted a bid for its new softball field Monday, with the board voting unanimously to award the contract to Dirt Monkey Excavating of Cashton for $74,510.

New rules for mobile homes in Ontario: Board to require photos, approval March 17th, 2023

by County Line Depending on how you look at it, moving a mobile home into Ontario just became more or less difficult after the village board approved a new set of rules at its regular meeting Monday.

