N-O-W approves Covid-19 athletics protocol

Challenge Academy cadets volunteer in Ontario 15 hours ago

by County Line Cadets from the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy worked on removing junked items from the old Ontario Elementary School building, which will now serve as a community hall.

An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk November 11th, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion November 11th, 2020

by County Line Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

