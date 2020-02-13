N-O-W admin to retire

Brookwood pops February 13th, 2020

by County Line The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

Norwalk Village Board discusses member’s possible conflict February 13th, 2020

by County Line By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...

Ontario makes progress on old-school development February 13th, 2020

by County Line The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

Wilton hires new clerk February 13th, 2020

by County Line Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.

