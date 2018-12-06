Monroe County: Once a hotbed of liberal politics?

Wilton Public Library open house is Dec. 19 11 hours ago

by Gina Rae Join us for our annual holiday open house from 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. We will have refreshments and music by local musician Frank Randle, and our guest of honor will be Santa Claus.﻿

Flood repairs underway in Ontario December 6th, 2018

by County Line Employees of Sid’s Concrete of Wilton and METCO Fuel Systems of Hillsboro, along with Ontario contractor Dave Crowe, work at installing new fuel pumps at the Ontario Fastrip, the village’s only gas station and convenience store, which was destroyed in the late August floods.

