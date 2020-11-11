A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.
Monroe County Health Department director, assistant will leave at the end of the year
Cadets from the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy worked on removing junked items from the old Ontario Elementary School building, which will now serve as a community hall.
In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.
The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.
Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.
After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.
Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.
Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.
Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.
About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.