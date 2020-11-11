Monroe County Health Department director, assistant will leave at the end of the year

A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.

  • Challenge Academy cadets volunteer in Ontario

    15 hours ago
    Cadets from the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy worked on removing junked items from the old Ontario Elementary School building, which will now serve as a community hall.

    N-O-W approves Covid-19 athletics protocol

    15 hours ago
    In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.

    An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk

    November 11th, 2020
    The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

    Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion

    November 11th, 2020
    Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

    Kendall approves 2021 budget

    November 11th, 2020
    After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.

  • Scenes of state cross country

    November 4th, 2020
    Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.

    The dash for candy

    November 4th, 2020
    Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.

    Schools to give virtual Veterans Day programs﻿

    November 4th, 2020
    This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.

    N-O-W mill rate drops

    October 28th, 2020
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.

    Pandemic pumpkins

    October 28th, 2020
    Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.

    Royall parents rally for winter sports

    October 28th, 2020
    About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

