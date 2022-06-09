Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to about 2,900 on Saturday morning at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
Monroe County Dairy Dairy Breakfast feeds 2,900
After a closed session May 23, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave 4.7 percent raises to the teachers and administration.
Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services Monday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its Community Day on May 21 in the Norwalk Village Park.
Sixth-grade teacher and athletic director Ken Clinton will bring to a close his 32-year career with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District on June 3.
The following local services will be offered on Memorial Day.
The Royall School Board met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss three items: an employee’s grievance, an employee’s request to rescind a resignation, and a community member’s concerns about staff performance and conduct.
The 32-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail officially reopened Saturday after sustaining severe damage in the August 2018 floods.
Royall Baseball Coach Joe Vitcenda celebrated not one but two milestones on Monday. Concluding Monday’s regular final home-season game against New Lisbon, players and fans celebrated Joe Vitcenda’s 80th birthday.
Living in Norwalk is likely to become more expensive in the future, as was explained at Tuesday evening’s regular board meeting.
Though it seemed the question of where a taco truck could park had been resolved at April’s Ontario Village Board meeting, that appeared not to be the case at Monday’s meeting.
Demolition of the Kendall Motors building was completed this week.