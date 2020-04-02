Monroe County Board candidates air their views

By | Posted April 2nd, 2020 |

With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald ran Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16.

  • Safer at home

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.

    N-O-W, Royall to have contested races

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have competition in their school board races next Tuesday.

    An unusual silence

    April 1st, 2020
    by

    Monday was a warm spring day, but Wilton’s playground remained still and cordoned off by police tape.

    Village board races to appear on April 7 ballot

    April 1st, 2020
    by

    Just as it has in the last few election cycles, Norwalk leads the villages in fielding a full, or almost full, slate of candidates.

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 16–22

    March 25th, 2020
    by

    SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education

  • Signs of spring

    March 25th, 2020
    by

    Suggestions of spring could be seen Saturday on Norwegian Valley Road in rural Cashton/Ontario.

    Edwin Bredlow’s funeral procession led by milk truck

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.

    Community center closed in Wilton

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.

    N-O-W teachers to work in staggered shifts

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.

    KVR hosts Creative Communities

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.

    Dave Rynes reinstated as Ontario police chief

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.

