Millhouse Bar and Grill to close

The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization and the Kendall Lions Club sponsored a free community in the gazebo at Central Park on Thursday.
When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.
The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.
A conversation on critical race theory continued to occupy the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting July 20, with some residents alleging that the conflict-ridden concept had made its way into the school’s curriculum and board members denying it was being taught.
Kendall Fest, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will serve in part as a postponed celebration of the village’s 125th anniversary.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club hosted its tractor pull Sunday in the village's downtown.
The Village of Kendall park committee has proposed a new layout for Glenwood Park, which was severely damaged in...
Jeremy Likely and Laurence Johns of the Wilton Ambulance Service appealed to the Wilton Village Board on Monday to create a facility specifically for the service.
Coach Kalli Brown with daughter Avery and Coach Dave Zmolek wave to the crowd in Thursday’s welcome-home parade to honor the girls track team, which captured the WIAA Division 3 Track and Field State Champion title June 24.
Neither the Royall nor the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District was successful in getting a FEMA grant that would have covered much of the cost of new construction at the schools.