It sounds like a scene from a book: Playing along the riverbanks, children come upon a message in a bottle cast off decades before.
Message in a bottle: Children find a note left in the Kickapoo 41 years before
It sounds like a scene from a book: Playing along the riverbanks, children come upon a message in a bottle cast off decades before.
Even though school won’t resume this school year, Royall will bring most of its support staff back to work, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
When Vernon County was included in the federal disaster declaration, many were hopeful that funds would be available to help in recovery from the 2018 flood event.
The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.
No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.
Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education has offered its superintendent position to Travis Anderson, a longtime staff member in the school district.
To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
As part of an effort to improve morale during the Covid-19 outbreak, Royall High School honored its senior class in a parade Sunday in Elroy.
Monroe County officers arrested a rural Norwalk man March 29 after a report of a domestic disturbance with the threat of a firearm.
Local municipalities released results from the April 7 election on Tuesday.
Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.