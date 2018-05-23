Memorial Day services slated

Memorial Day services will be offered Monday.

  • Royall pops

    15 hours ago
    Royall High School put on its annual pops concert May 11, performing tunes from Broadway.

    Drug lab discovered in Ontario

    May 23rd, 2018
    Ontario police uncovered a drug laboratory at 402 Division Street on Friday afternoon, May 18.

    Singing in spring

    May 17th, 2018
    Eileen Bautista, Cindy Juarez and Bethany Baker sing at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on May 3.

    Ontario neighbors critical of group-home plan

    May 17th, 2018
    Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.

    Wilton takes legal action in dispute with Norwalk

    May 17th, 2018
    Wilton moved forward with litigation against Norwalk on Monday, making the latest move in a dispute that began when the latter municipality decided to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service earlier this year.

  • Kendall man, juvenile apprehended in Ontario

    May 17th, 2018
    Officers were called to 311 Main St. in Ontario on May 12 after a battery was reported, according to Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch.

    Kendall to raise sewer rates

    May 17th, 2018
    Kendall residents soon will face another sewer-rate increase, the result of costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant.

    N-O-W celebrates Community Night

    May 8th, 2018
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Friday.

    BHS FFA hosts banquet

    May 2nd, 2018
    The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Friday, giving out awards and reviewing the year’s accomplishments.

    80 years: A celebration of the Ontario Community Hall

    May 2nd, 2018
    Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ontario Community Hall, which was moved from Goose Island near La Crosse to Ontario in 1938.

    Former sheriff levels criticism against Likely

    May 2nd, 2018
    Former Monroe County Sheriff Pete Quirin revealed last week that current sheriff’s candidate Jeremy Likely was accused of misconduct while Likely worked as a jailer under him.

