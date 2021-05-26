Memorial Day services slated﻿

By | Posted May 26th, 2021 |

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Royall girls take team title at Cashton

    May 27th, 2021
    by

    Margarita Silva starts the first lap in the girls four-by-800-meter relay for Brookwood. The group (Kimberlee Downing, Amelia Muellenberg and...

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall makes masks optional for all students, staff

    May 26th, 2021
    by

    Masks will be optional for all Royall students and staff once summer school starts, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall pops

    May 20th, 2021
    by

    Royall seniors were awarded a number of awards to round out the Friday pops concert.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Milk’﻿ does a village good? Norwalk considers name change

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    One of the problems with Zoom board meetings is it is often hard to hear what is said.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W principal resigns

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke announced Monday that she was resigning to take a superintendent position in the Birchwood School District in northern Wisconsin.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Village of Kendall acquires flood-damaged properties, completes four FEMA buyouts

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    The Village of Kendall now owns four of the six properties that were substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and whose owners requested FEMA buyouts.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    The loss of a landmark

    May 17th, 2021
    by

    Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Village Board president proposes new name for village

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Does Norwalk need a new name? Evidently Levi Helgren, the village board president, has been considering just that. His suggestion elicited little response from the other board members at Tuesday night meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    It’s official: Wilton Village Board approves new summer festival

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario considers options for new community building

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Homecoming Covid-style

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘Stone Cross’ by Marc Cameron
    Royall to serve summer meals to area youth
    Person hurt in town of Forest crash
    Ontario child with special needs goes missing, found inside vehicle
    N-O-W hosts community picnic

    News
    KVR’s Trails Day event set for June 5﻿
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 17–23
    Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
    More Ontario demolition
    Challenge Academy cadets prepare Wegner Grotto for the season
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Wilton Public Library summer reading program runs from June 9–30
    Kendall summer reading starts Thursday, June 10
    Ontario Public Library closed Memorial Day weekend
    South Side News for May 27
    Elroy senior meal site to reopen

    Obituaries
    Kenneth James Tainter
    Donald Eugene Watters Sr.
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara (full obituary)
    Harvey Gene Dunwald
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: A wolf in sheep’s clothing
    Letter to the editor: FEMA, DNR rules have long-term purpose
    Letter to the editor: Wilton should rise above us vs. them
    Wood Turtle Days: Background and history
    Letter to the editor: So many memories are connected to Ontario Community Hall

    Sports
    Bangor too much for Brookwood in doubleheader
    Brookwood names athletes of the month for April
    Royall sweeps W-C in doubleheader
    Royall softball falls to Cashton
    Royall girls take title at home invite

  • Backtalk
    What’s the future of our food distribution system?
    Why are we suspicious of vaccines?
    Could the Ontario Community Hall have been saved?
    Can Facebook replace community festivals?
    A song for Earth Day

    E-Edition
    May 27, 2021, print issue
    May 20, 2021, print issue
    May 13, 2021, print issue
    May 6, 2021, print issue
    April 29, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s

    School
    BHS hosts FFA banquet
    N-O-W students hatch chicks
    Arndt named to national honor roll in math
    Royall Middle School/High School names students of the month
    Brookwood students compete in Solo & Ensemble