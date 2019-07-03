A meeting at the Ontario Village Hall on Tuesday morning gave insight into what Ontario might look like in the future.
Meeting gives glimpse of Ontario’s future
During Ontario’s July 4 parade, whose theme was “Still Afloat,” Ty Kaiser, Savanna Nawrott and Rylee Hall ride atop a fiberglass pig advertising RiversEnd Bar in Ontario.
The annual Elroy Fair was from June 27–30.
Shuttered for the past two years, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters, which are housed in the Kendall Depot, could be placed under Village of Kendall management, Kendall residents Steve and Lori Peterson told the village board at its meeting Monday.
What proceeded as a routine board meeting on Tuesday evening changed directions suddenly when a dustup occurred over the Village of Norwalk’s squad car.
When should an Ontario village ordinance be enforced? That question that puzzled those at Monday night’s village board meeting.
The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to fine contractor Badger Environmental $1,000 for each day after the June 28 deadline that the Center/East Street project remains incomplete.
Law enforcement officers responded to a bar fight June 5 at the Hitchin’ Post, 412 Main St. in Wilton, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
Called to 804 Main St. in Wilton on a welfare check on June 28, law enforcement officers discovered
Vernon, Monroe and La Crosse counties will move forward together with applying for a grant to study two watersheds above flood-control dams that breached in the August 2018 floods.
A substantial donation from Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education member Justin Arndt and his wife Kirstin made possible an array of elementary school programs and projects, teacher and instructional coach Travis Anderson told the board at its meeting June 17.
About 240 Royall School District students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in this year’s summer school program.