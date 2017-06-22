Meet the voice that brought down the house

By | Posted 21 hours ago |

J.P. Olson gently teased the crowd. “I understand you’re Lutheran,” she told them. “And Lutherans don’t clap.”

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Entries sought for Wilton Wood Turtle Days parade

    21 hours ago
    by

    Entries sought for Wilton Wood Turtle Days parade Wilton Wood Turtle Days organizers are seeking entries for the festival parade, which is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Journal entry from Ridgeville: Meet Estaban Lozano, new citizen of the United States

    23 hours ago
    by

    After leaving his home in Mexico, Estaban Lozano’s path went from working in the fields in California to doing landscape work for Culvers, Three Bears and Olive Garden in Wisconsin to becoming a United States citizen.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Carnival, livestock exhibits and more will be offered at Elroy Fair

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hawk High Dairy hosts open barn

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario police cite two for open intoxicants

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Facebook

  • Date set for Rails-to-Trails Marathon

    June 21st, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Salute the Red, White and Blue’ is theme of Ontario Fourth of July celebration

    June 21st, 2017
    by

    During its several-day Fourth of July celebration, Ontario is the place to be for musical and fun activities.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Auditions for Wilton variety show set for June 26

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hall roof deemed repaired in Ontario

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Royall student finalist in magazine contest

    Each year, Music K-8 magazine holds a cover contest for its May/June issue.

    N-O-W teachers recognized

    At the end of the school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District recognized two staff members who are leaving the school district.

    Housing options?

    Though a shortage of rental units has been reported in the local area, Kevin Tainter may find it difficult to find a renter for open-air property on County Highway ZZ in rural Ontario

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Reporte policial de Norwalk para mayo
    Reporte policial de Ontario para abril
    Feria de la Herencia
    Clínica de vacunación
    Noche Comunitaria
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives