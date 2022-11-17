Marking Veterans Day

Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches 11 hours ago

by County Line Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton Village Board to create open-records policy 16 hours ago

by County Line The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario Village Board accomplishes short agenda 16 hours ago

by County Line It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.