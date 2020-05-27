Marking Memorial Day

Wilton facilities to remain closed for now May 13th, 2020

by County Line Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wilton’s public facilities, including the swimming pool and the community center, will remain closed, probably until at least the June village board meeting, the board decided at its meeting Monday.

Norwalk Tractor Pull still on tap May 7th, 2020

by County Line Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.

Crafting masks May 7th, 2020

by County Line Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.

Events dry up, and so do treasuries May 7th, 2020

by County Line The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.

Royall School Board mulls referendum, but postpones making firm plans May 7th, 2020

by County Line At its meeting last week, the Royall School Board continued to consider a referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps, but in the end decided to put off forming a referendum consultant team for the time being.

