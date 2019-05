This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Wilton Village Board denied the Town of Wellington’s request Monday that the former forgive or reduce two Wilton Ambulance Service chargebacks, a figure that reflects unpaid ambulance bills from town of Wellington patients.

May 16th, 2019

by County Line

The Ontario Village Board adopted an ordinance Monday regarding food carts, which are expected to help assuage the losses of the Kickapoo Paddle Inn and the Milk Jug Café, both of which were severely damaged in the 2018 floods.