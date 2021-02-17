Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes: Flood resilience and agriculture opportunities are top priorities

By | Posted February 17th, 2021 |

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes returned to a meeting of the Monroe County Climate Change Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

  • N-O-W has no active Covid cases

    February 17th, 2021
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no active Covid-19 cases among either staff or students as of Monday, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting that day.

    Feasting on fish

    February 17th, 2021
    Ready with plenty to enjoy, Grayson Zuhlke and Patricia Von Haden help with getting Friday’s Wilton American Legion Post 508’s monthly fish fry.

    Wrestling tough at sectionals

    February 10th, 2021
    Local high school wrestlers competed in sectionals Saturday at Mineral Point.

    Plans proceed for new Dollar General in Wilton

    February 10th, 2021
    A proposed Dollar General for Wilton came closer to actuality on Monday, when Jim Lundberg of Point of Beginning, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based engineering firm, showed design plans to the village board.

    Kendall marshal leaves for Mauston position

    February 10th, 2021
    Kendall’s police marshal, Brandon Arenz, resigned effective Jan. 31 after six years in the village’s part-time position.

  • New warning system expected for Norwalk Lake dam

    February 10th, 2021
    It appears Norwalk area residents living in the shadow of the Norwalk Lake will soon feel somewhat safer in the event of a flood.

    Final farewell to the Ontario Community Hall

    February 10th, 2021
    The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.

    Brookwood theatre to present ‘These Shining Lives’

    February 4th, 2021
    Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

    Hit-and-run suspect found in Wilton man’s basement﻿

    February 3rd, 2021
    Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.

    Royall board gives Gruen new contract, though it does not intend to renew it

    January 27th, 2021
    Though Royall Superintendent Mark Gruen now has a contract that extends to June 30, 2022, his employment with the district is slated to end on that date.

    Stop-motion animation at Brookwood

    January 27th, 2021
    Only one group of Brookwood Junior High School eighth-grade exploratory students recently finished its stop-motion animated movies

