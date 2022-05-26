Longtime N-O-W teacher, AD retires

Memorial Day services slated May 26th, 2022

by County Line The following local services will be offered on Memorial Day.

Royall School Board to seek legal counsel on several matters May 18th, 2022

by County Line The Royall School Board met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss three items: an employee’s grievance, an employee’s request to rescind a resignation, and a community member’s concerns about staff performance and conduct.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail officially reopens May 18th, 2022

by County Line The 32-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail officially reopened Saturday after sustaining severe damage in the August 2018 floods.

Royall’s Vitcenda celebrates milestones May 18th, 2022

by County Line Royall Baseball Coach Joe Vitcenda celebrated not one but two milestones on Monday. Concluding Monday’s regular final home-season game against New Lisbon, players and fans celebrated Joe Vitcenda’s 80th birthday.

