Longtime director of KVR resigns

Easter egg hunts return April 8th, 2021

by County Line Ontario and Norwalk revived their Easter egg hunts on Saturday; neither hunt was offered last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volleyball sways on conference standings April 7th, 2021

by County Line Royall hosted a contested battle against Bangor on Thursday as the two look toward the top conference spot.

Martin’s birthday celebrated April 7th, 2021

by County Line Family and friends gathered at the Wilton American Legion Hall on Saturday to celebrate the 80th birthday of Allan Martin, owner of Martin Milk Service and Warehousing.

