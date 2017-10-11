Long-distance runners race in Rails to Trails

International philanthropist to run in Rails to Trails Marathon October 5th, 2017

by Josie Jensen The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”

Brookwood Diversity Club initiates benefit for Puerto Rico October 5th, 2017

by County Line To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.

Ontario bar reports cash theft October 5th, 2017

by County Line A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.

