Long-distance runners race in Rails to Trails

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

Norwalk hosted its annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon on Sunday, offering a marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail between Norwalk and Sparta.

  • Homecoming at Royall

    12 hours ago
    by

    The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week.

    Reports of prowlers, vandalism and theft discussed at Ontario Village Board meeting

    15 hours ago
    by

    Police Chief Philip Welch said at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting that he had received reports of prowlers in the area.

    Village of Kendall shop is target of break-in

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    An assortment of power tools and a basketful of brass water meters were stolen from the Village of Kendall shop last week, Public Works Director David Gruen told the village board at its meeting Monday.

    Wilton EMS provider gets new director

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    Augmenting his duties and taking on a dual role, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely became director of the Wilton Ambulance Service on Oct. 1.

    Brookwood’s homecoming bash

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.

  • Is your managed-forest-law contract ironclad? Think again, says this man

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.

    Music, classic cars and tractors, wine-tasting among myriad Colors of Kendall offerings

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.

    International philanthropist to run in Rails to Trails Marathon

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”

    Brookwood Diversity Club initiates benefit for Puerto Rico

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.

    Ontario bar reports cash theft

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.

    Royall tax levy projected to drop

    September 27th, 2017
    by

    Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

    Royall maintains lead, eyes finale with Hillsboro

    The Royall volleyball team won its three league matches last week, maintaining its hold on first place in the Scenic Bluffs in the final week of action.

    Is DNR less concerned with water quality?

    If we needed further evidence that the DNR’s allegiance has shifted from protecting our air and water to accommodating business’s interests, we received a press release at the end of the day Thursday on a manure spill.

    Panthers run to homecoming win, become playoff eligible

    Plenty was at stake for the Royall football team as it prepared to take on rival New Lisbon for homecoming last week.

    Book review: Jon Meacham’s ‘Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power’ well worth the read
    Your right to know: Are officials giving out too much information?

    J.T. Steinke General Store, Wilton
    Wilton ambulance, early 1980s

