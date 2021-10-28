Local athletes state-bound

Brookwood’s Dylan Powell runs between Westby’s Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro’s Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday’s race at Westby.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Kendall Ford garage’s ‘final hurrah’

    October 28th, 2021
    Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    N-O-W sets levy

    October 28th, 2021
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District administration explained details of its 2021–22 budget at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Ontario continues to mull new hall, outdoor shelter

    October 21st, 2021
    Will Ontario get an outdoor shelter or a new community hall? That is still up in the air, according to village board members at their Monday meeting. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Village of Kendall hopes to tackle property cleanup

    October 21st, 2021
    The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Brookwood theatre to present ‘Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’

    October 14th, 2021
    Brookwood will present the comic production “Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 P.M. in the Classic Gym.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Norwalk’s effort to clean up Main Street has mixed results

    October 14th, 2021
    It was one step forward and one back in the Norwalk Village Board’s quest to clean up Main Street. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Wilton board offers to purchase Thayer building; structure would serve as ambulance garage

    October 14th, 2021
    The Wilton Ambulance Service moved closer to gaining its own facility Monday when the village board made a $186,500 offer for the Sid’s Concrete building on Main Street. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Schools continue to see Covid-19 cases

    October 13th, 2021
    Local schools continue to navigate the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Local agencies partner with N-O-W for homecoming mock crash

    October 7th, 2021
    To teach students the importance of responsible driving, local police, fire and ambulance services put on a mock crash Sept. 29, during the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s homecoming week. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Supply shortages make serving school lunches a struggle

    October 7th, 2021
    School lunch programs, the perennial butt of jokes and criticism, are even more beleaguered these days as cafeteria staff deal with supply shortages and a lack of food items needed to satisfy federal guidelines. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Royall reviews proposed 2021–22 budget

    October 7th, 2021
    Royall School Board members and district residents reviewed a $10,004,974 preliminary total budget for 2021–22 at a public hearing Sept. 27. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
