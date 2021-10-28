Brookwood’s Dylan Powell runs between Westby’s Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro’s Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday’s race at Westby.
Local athletes state-bound
Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District administration explained details of its 2021–22 budget at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday.
Will Ontario get an outdoor shelter or a new community hall? That is still up in the air, according to village board members at their Monday meeting.
The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair.
Brookwood will present the comic production “Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 P.M. in the Classic Gym.
It was one step forward and one back in the Norwalk Village Board’s quest to clean up Main Street.
The Wilton Ambulance Service moved closer to gaining its own facility Monday when the village board made a $186,500 offer for the Sid’s Concrete building on Main Street.
Local schools continue to navigate the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
To teach students the importance of responsible driving, local police, fire and ambulance services put on a mock crash Sept. 29, during the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s homecoming week.
School lunch programs, the perennial butt of jokes and criticism, are even more beleaguered these days as cafeteria staff deal with supply shortages and a lack of food items needed to satisfy federal guidelines.
Royall School Board members and district residents reviewed a $10,004,974 preliminary total budget for 2021–22 at a public hearing Sept. 27.