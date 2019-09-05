Likely to remain Wilton’s police chief, ambulance director

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

After a closed session Monday, the Wilton Village Board agreed to keep on Jeremy Likely as its police chief and ambulance, though his hours will be reduced to 25 per week.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Local farms named to Wisconsin Century Farm list

    22 hours ago
    by

    These are trying times for America’s farmers. The daily news brings headlines on the exodus of dairy farmers from the business, corn and soybean farmers who depend on government bailouts as the trade war shrinks the Chinese market, and drastic weather events that drown crops and wash away hope of profits.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario wins USDA Search Grant

    22 hours ago
    by

    Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting was a whirlwind of activity, with progress made on flood mitigation and the purchase of additional village property.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk has two public hearings in same night

    22 hours ago
    by

    The Village of Norwalk had two public hearings on Monday, the first of which asked for public input on the recently purchased building at 212 Main St.; and the second, on backyard chickens.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    At Norwalk Village Board meeting, anger erupts over backed-up sewage during 2018 flood

    22 hours ago
    by

    Tempers flared at Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting during an announcement for a public meeting next month on the mandated flood-ordinance update.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Start of a 10th decade

    22 hours ago
    by

    Francis Trepes of Kendall celebrated his 90th birthday with a party Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • The flood: A one-year summing-up

    September 5th, 2019
    by

    Yes, it was just a year ago that many residents in Monroe and Vernon counties were still dumbstruck by the damage caused by one of the worst flooding events in local history.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall’s Labor Day bash

    September 5th, 2019
    by

    Darlene Martalock (left) and Carol Gammon chat during the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering. [...]

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Deer-baiting ban remains in Monroe County

    September 5th, 2019
    by

    Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Whitestown denies variance for Bug Tussel tower

    September 5th, 2019
    by

    The Town of Whitestown Board agreed unanimously Aug. 20 to deny Bug Tussel’s variance for a guy-wired, 5G tower at Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hawk High Dairy expansion unacceptable to some town of Ridgeville residents

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    At a DNR hearing Tuesday, Hawk High Dairy’s plans to expand its milking operation met with nearly unanimous opposition from area residents and neighbors to the operation.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Public Library open house set for Labor Day weekend

    August 28th, 2019
    by

    The Kendall Public Library will host an open house this weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘Death Haunts Door County’ by Patricia Skala
    Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered at Wildcat
    Book review: ‘The Eighty- Dollar Champion’ by Elizabeth Betts
    Vernon County to offer WIC benefits in September
    Array of activities slated for Royall homecoming

    News
    Sun Haven in Ridgeville offers a homey approach to assisted living
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 2–8
    Vernon I&E Club to offer program on QuickBooks
    Vernon Democrats to host community healthcare forum
    Lawmakers join Evers to push Medicaid expansion
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Senior menus for Sept. 16–20
    South Side News for Sept. 12
    September is Library Card Sign-Up Month
    Thanks to Kendall Public Library open-house attendees
    Aerial shot of Elroy

    Obituaries
    Beverly J. Haldeman
    John “Tom” Biermeier
    Margaret A. Teed
    Harold C. Winchel
    Gerald (Jerry) M. Butzler

    Opinion
    Your right to know: Abrahamson let the sunshine in
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: What will happen to state parks that don’t draw affluent, urban visitors?
    Letter to the editor: Urge Whitestown Town Board to deny variance for 5G tower
    Letter to the editor: Law curbs local control over cell-tower siting

    Sports
    BHS takes on Hillsboro
    Brookwood’s Powell earns top spot at Viroqua 
    Royall opens conference action with five-set thriller
    Slow start dooms Falcons against rival Cashton
    Panthers pull together for first win

  • Backtalk
    Labor Day’s meaning has been obscured
    Should we rethink how we respond to natural disasters?
    Fallout over Bug Tussel towers continues
    Polarization has reached the Kickapoo Valley
    Ontario needs to plan for possibility of more flooding

    E-Edition
    Sept. 12, 2019, print issue
    Sept. 5, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 29, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 22, 2019, print issue
    Aug. 15, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Aerial shot of Elroy
    Ontario centennial, 1957
    Wilton High School cheerleaders, 1955
    Ontario, 1957
    Norwalk power plant, 1913

    School
    Back to school
    School days
    Brookwood student wins gold medal at FCCLA nationals
    Falcon Mall gets new flooring
    N-O-W names artists of the year