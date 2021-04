N-O-W to receive million-plus in ESSER funds March 31st, 2021

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will experience a boon to its budget when it receives $1,360,876 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

High bond set for alleged shooter at Wilton bar March 31st, 2021

by County Line Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe set a $100,000 cash bond for a Tomah man accused of firing shots outside a Wilton bar last Saturday.

Royall to start livestreaming board meetings March 24th, 2021

by County Line Royall’s board of education agreed Monday to give livestreaming meetings a trial run, responding to requests from district residents.

DAWS well water testing coming up March 24th, 2021

by County Line The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.

