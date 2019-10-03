KVR to offer program on geologic sites

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

As part of its Driftless Dialogue series, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will offer a program entitled “Wisconsin Rocks! A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State.”

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Brookwood celebrates homecoming

    12 hours ago
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had its homecoming parade Friday in Ontario. Above: Seniors Clayton Gnewikow, Siara Vera Cruz, Ceara Kilfoyle, Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp ride in the parade.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Farmers Market organizers making plans for 2020

    16 hours ago
    by

    Up for discussion is the offer to use the space between the Bank of Ontario and the Ontario Post Office for next year’s market.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk hosts Rails-to-Trails races

    16 hours ago
    by

    Norwalk hosted its Rails-to-Trails marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Sunday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Renovations underway at old Ontario school

    16 hours ago
    by

    Village of Ontario employees, volunteers and students from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy spent Oct. 3 removing damp, moldy drywall and insulation from the addition of the former Ontario Elementary School building.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk looking for money for flood repairs﻿

    16 hours ago
    by

    Norwalk Village Board members have been trying the past few months to find money to help repair more than $51,000 in damages from last year’s floods to seven sewer lines, two catch basins and a culvert.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • At the KVR, NWS makes flood-forecasting presentation

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

    John Wetenkamp is a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service office out of La Crosse.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    St. Luke’s in rural Elroy to host hymn sing

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

    This past year, little St. Luke’s Church, located the town of Glendale in rural Elroy, was added to both the state and national Register of Historic Places.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Heifers in the Haymow: Four shops in one to have grand opening in rural Ontario

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

    It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and what better place to start than the grand opening of Heifers in the Haymow in rural Ontario?

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Rails to Trails Marathon is Saturday

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

    The Rails to Trails Marathon is set to be back on track on Oct. 6.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Supervisors agree climate change affects Monroe County

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

    On a 15–0 vote Sept. 25, Monroe County Board supervisors accepted that climate change is happening and threw their support behind the efforts of the county’s newly-formed Climate Change Task Force (CCTF).

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall’s mill rate projected to go up

    September 30th, 2019
    by

    A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Ontario police chief, officer referred for charges after Cashton crash
    Book review: ‘A Gathering of Secrets’ by Linda Castillo
    At a crawl
    Sen. Shilling announces listening sessions
    Kendall car, tractor show﻿ is Saturday

    News
    Walz book offers account of rural Norwalk in mid-20th century
    Vernon Democrats to host healthcare forum
    Blood — You can’t live without it
    Norwalk restaurant burglarized
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives