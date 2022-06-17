Kendall’s well project progresses

Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker 22 hours ago

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario’s pavilion project moves forward June 17th, 2022

by County Line At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.

Norwalk Village Board member’s residency is questioned June 17th, 2022

by County Line The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.

