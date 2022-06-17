Kendall’s well project progresses

By | Posted June 17th, 2022 |

Progress has been made on Kendall’s well reconstruction project, even though construction hasn’t yet begun, Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board Monday. 

  • Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker

    22 hours ago
    The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.

    Ontario’s pavilion project moves forward

    June 17th, 2022
    At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.

    Norwalk Village Board member’s residency is questioned

    June 17th, 2022
    The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.

    Wilton postpones softball field construction

    June 17th, 2022
    Though the Village of Wilton and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had been mulling over the possibility of creating a new softball field in Wilton, the project has been delayed for at least a year, Wilton President Tim Welch told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    Monroe County Dairy Dairy Breakfast feeds 2,900

    June 9th, 2022
    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to about 2,900 on Saturday morning at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast. 

  • N-O-W gives out raises

    June 9th, 2022
    After a closed session May 23, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave 4.7 percent raises to the teachers and administration. 

    Marking Memorial Day

    June 3rd, 2022
    Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services Monday.

    Piñata fiesta

    June 3rd, 2022
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its Community Day on May 21 in the Norwalk Village Park.

    Longtime N-O-W teacher, AD retires

    May 26th, 2022
    Sixth-grade teacher and athletic director Ken Clinton will bring to a close his 32-year career with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District on June 3.

    Memorial Day services slated

    May 26th, 2022
    The following local services will be offered on Memorial Day. 

    Royall School Board to seek legal counsel on several matters

    May 18th, 2022
    The Royall School Board met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss three items: an employee’s grievance, an employee’s request to rescind a resignation, and a community member’s concerns about staff performance and conduct. 

  • Extra
    Brookwood students named to fourth-quarter honor roll
    Keep wildlife wild: Best of intentions not always best for wildlife
    Sparta group seeks to form Monroe County ‘Christ-centered school’
    Elroy Fair slated for June 22–26
    Ontario 18-year-old charged in La Crosse shooting death

    News
    Ontario Police Report
    Wilton blood drive yields 64 units
    Norwalk hosts bike rodeo
    Free fishing day for kids!
    June 4 blood drive needs donors
  • The County Line
  • Archives

  • Community
    Book review: ‘Anxious People’ by Fredrick Backman
    Norwalk summer reading program has begun
    On Campus
    Wilton Public Library will have music and movies in the park
    Book review: ‘Ellie and the Harp Maker’ by Hazel Prior

    Obituaries
    George Arthur Neitzel
    James (Jim) Sartori
    June L. Welch
    Mildred “Millie” M. Greenheck
    Walter John Snow

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: This isn’t about you
    Letter to the editor: Use of Falcon logo wasn’t meant to be offensive
    Letter to the editor: Falcon logo shouldn’t be used on social media to promote particular political beliefs
    Letter to the editor: Thank you for election information
    Letter to the editor: Evers fails to help rural EMS

    Sports
    Photos: Track athletes compete at state
    Royall concludes baseball season
    Royall to host summer baseball, softball programs
    Track athletes advance to state
    Individuals capture conference titles, advance to regionals

  • Backtalk
    Don’t base your political choices on advertisements
    Gun debate sparks many questions
    Bilbo was an equal-opportunity hater
    Money, outside consultants are changing local elections
    Remembering Phillip Egan, editor of the Elroy Leader Tribune

    E-Edition
    June 16, 2022, print issue
    June 9, 2022, print issue
    June 2, 2022, print issue
    May 26, 2022, print issue
    May 19, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    BHS puts on senior parade
    Royall sings of spring
    Brookwood performs spring concert
    N-O-W takes part in Heritage Fair
    N-O-W Trap Club hosts family shoot