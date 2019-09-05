Kendall’s Labor Day bash

The flood: A one-year summing-up 23 hours ago

by Karen Parker Yes, it was just a year ago that many residents in Monroe and Vernon counties were still dumbstruck by the damage caused by one of the worst flooding events in local history.

Deer-baiting ban remains in Monroe County 24 hours ago

by County Line Hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities in Monroe County are reminded that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited.

Panther volleyball earns 5–2 mark at opening tourney September 5th, 2019

by Nate Beier The Royall volleyball team started off the 2019 season with a favorable showing at the Wisconsin Dells tourney Aug. 29 and 30, finishing 5–2 over the two days.

Whitestown denies variance for Bug Tussel tower September 5th, 2019

by County Line The Town of Whitestown Board agreed unanimously Aug. 20 to deny Bug Tussel’s variance for a guy-wired, 5G tower at Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

