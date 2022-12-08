Kendall’s cookie walk

By | Posted December 8th, 2022 |

The Kendall Public Library hosted its fundraiser cookie walk Saturday at St. John’s Church.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Wilton gives thanks

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall Schools proceed with design for building project

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk approves issue of bonds for wastewater treatment plant

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Local hunters see opening-weekend success

    November 24th, 2022
    by

    Local hunters took the woods Saturday for the opening day of gun-deer season.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village of Wilton approves 2023 budget, sets mill rate

    November 24th, 2022
    by

    Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Marking Veterans Day

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk area residents celebrate Thanksgiving with community dinner

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Village Board to create open-records policy

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Village Board accomplishes short agenda

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 10th, 2022
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its Kendall Holiday Fair last Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Local schools to put on winter concerts in December
    A holiday array: Seasonal celebrations slated for this month
    Vernon County Health Department offering nitrate testing kits for wells
    New executive director joins Kickapoo Valley Reserve
    Cited for OWI, man hits tree in Ontario

    News
    Vernon County Historical Society purchases marker for former slave and his family
    Monroe County museums to host ‘Lego Masters’ competitors
    Kendall’s Breakfast with Santa is Saturday
    72 units collected at Wilton/Brookwood FFA blood drive
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Book review: ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver
    Monroe County ARDC honors Kendall veterans
    Ontario holiday sale is Friday
    Norwalk Public Library seeking winter-clothing donations
    Senior menus for Dec. 12–16

    Obituaries
    Shirley A. Wright
    Robert ‘Bob’ Sherwood
    Cecil A. Steinmetz
    Deborah G. (Watkins) Morgan
    David W. Reynolds

    Opinion
    Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability
    Letter to the editor: Why don’t Village of Wilton legal notices appear in the County Line?
    Letter to the editor: Where are the renewables in proposed N-O-W project?
    Letter to the editor: Julie Schreier was one good lady
    We can transition to renewable energy

    Sports
    Royall girls stay perfect after conference win
    Falcons go 1–1 in season opener
    Falcon boys fall to Westby 61–47
    New Lisbon edges Brookwood girls 46–44
    Brookwood High School names athletes of the month

  • Backtalk
    ‘Milked’ explores Latinos’ role in dairy industry
    Remembering Hardware Hank’s Julie Schreier
    Elections really do have consequences
    Lincoln and Douglas were made of sterner stuff
    Reflecting on the ‘Fables of Faubus’

    E-Edition
    Dec. 8, 2022, print issue
    Dec. 1, 2022, print issue
    Nov. 24, 2022, print issue
    Nov. 17, 2022, print issue
    Nov. 10, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    Brookwood theatre gets six awards at state festival
    N-O-W math team takes part in tourney
    Brookwood students win ‘Oscars’
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Brookwood names artists of the month