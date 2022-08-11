Kendall will be severely limited regarding what it can do with land designated as floodway, board member Mike Crneckiy reported to the village board at its meeting Monday.
Kendall Village Board reviews rules on floodplains
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.
The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.
The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.
FEMA turned down the Royall School District for a $4 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the second year in the row on Aug. 1, leaving the board of education to modify aspects of its forthcoming building project.
Could it be in the not too distant future that small town Main Streets will dwindle away and be replaced by food trucks and other traveling services?
Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual concert in Central Park on Thursday, with organizers saying they “had a good crowd and a wonderful evening weather-wise.”
Because no one from the municipality at large had submitted an application to serve as Wilton Village Board president by the Friday deadline, board member Jamie Evans will assume the position, the board decided at its Monday meeting.
Call results in no charges, arrests or police report; president resigns position two days later; village board fires longtime lifeguard Nate Beier on the following Monday
Construction continues on the Ontario’s new pavilion, which is located on the former Ontario Community Hall site.
Brookwood students recently rehearsed “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)."