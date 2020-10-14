Kendall veterans receive valor quilts

Kendall Lions honor Brandaus October 7th, 2020

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Royall tax levy drops 8.42 percent September 30th, 2020

by County Line The electors in attendance at the Royall School District annual meeting, held on Monday evening, voted to adopt a tax levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $2,128,306.00, down 8.42 percent from the 2019–2020 tax levy.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall accepts CDBG award for well project September 23rd, 2020

by County Line At its meeting Sept. 14, the Kendall Village Board accepted a Community Development Block Grant award of up to $1 million for upgrades to municipal well No. 2, a project that may end up costing $1.5 million.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton sewer rates go up 20 percent; 86 percent water-rate hike looming September 16th, 2020

by County Line Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.