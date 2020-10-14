Kendall veterans receive valor quilts

The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary’s Quilts of Valor group presented quilts to Kendall American Legion members Ronald Bloor and Frances Trepes at the latter organization’s meeting Monday.
Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.
The Ontario Community Hall, Wisconsin’s very last publicly owned building with a unique lamella roof, is evidently headed for the scrap pile. The honey-comb-like nature of the ceiling often caused visitors to gaze upward in amazement.
The Wilton Ambulance Service’s jurisdiction soon will include the entire town of Clifton, the Wilton Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.
Autumn colors were on full display earlier this week in rural Kendall. (Dave Heilman photo)
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District agreed Monday to begin applying for a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure Grant, a move that could lead to a new gymnasium and auditorium.
The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.
The electors in attendance at the Royall School District annual meeting, held on Monday evening, voted to adopt a tax levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $2,128,306.00, down 8.42 percent from the 2019–2020 tax levy.
At its meeting Sept. 14, the Kendall Village Board accepted a Community Development Block Grant award of up to $1 million for upgrades to municipal well No. 2, a project that may end up costing $1.5 million.
Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the former Kendall Lumber buildings were being demolished last week. Jim Schroeder owns the structures.
Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.
Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.