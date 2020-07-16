Kendall tractor pull not approved

Two garden walks will be offered in July July 1st, 2020

by County Line Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

Royall to apply for FEMA grant June 25th, 2020

by County Line Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.

﻿Kendall Community Hall will remain closed June 24th, 2020

by County Line Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.

Father’s Day in Wilton June 24th, 2020

by County Line Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.

After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton June 24th, 2020

by County Line The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

