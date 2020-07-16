Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.
Kendall tractor pull not approved
Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.
The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.
One hundred and four years ago, a young man by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the class of 1916 at Wilton High School.
Preparing for the possibility that the coming school year may include more closures, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave Superintendent Travis Anderson permission to purchase electronics and other items to help students learn from home.
The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.
A Norwalk man is facing felony charges related to his alleged sexual assault of two children younger than 16.
Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.
Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.
Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.
The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.
Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.