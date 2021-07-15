Kendall Fest, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will serve in part as a postponed celebration of the village’s 125th anniversary.
Kendall belatedly to celebrate its 125th
Kendall Fest, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will serve in part as a postponed celebration of the village’s 125th anniversary.
The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club hosted its tractor pull Sunday in the village's downtown.
A free community concert at Kendall’s Central Park is set for Thursday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Village of Kendall park committee has proposed a new layout for Glenwood Park, which was severely damaged in...
Jeremy Likely and Laurence Johns of the Wilton Ambulance Service appealed to the Wilton Village Board on Monday to create a facility specifically for the service.
Coach Kalli Brown with daughter Avery and Coach Dave Zmolek wave to the crowd in Thursday’s welcome-home parade to honor the girls track team, which captured the WIAA Division 3 Track and Field State Champion title June 24.
Neither the Royall nor the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District was successful in getting a FEMA grant that would have covered much of the cost of new construction at the schools.
Royall’s Marah Gruen and Alie Palamaruk finish the Panthers’ victory lap while holding the Division 3 state championship trophy.
Brookwood’s Dan Peterson edges Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson (right) and Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen) for second place in the 400 meter dash.
The West Fork Sports Club in Avalanche, Wis., will offer free concerts in the park in July.
The Royall School Board met in closed session Monday to talk about an independent investigator’s findings on a harassment complaint, but it took no action after reconvening into open session.
After a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Elroy Fair made a reappearance from June 23–27