Kendall to allow poultry on case-by-case basis

With spring comes fall sports March 10th, 2021

by County Line After just a full week of practice and having to switch gears from basketball to volleyball, teams started off the season in an alternate fall schedule with multiple games.

Ontario hires engineering firm for new development March 10th, 2021

by County Line Ontario’s infrastructure improvements should start moving ahead, as the village board chose engineering firm Vierbicher Associates on Monday to administer the million-dollar grant the village had received to develop the 37-acre Taylor property.

Wilton Community Center to reopen May 1 March 10th, 2021

by County Line After a yearlong Covid-19 closure, the Wilton Community Center will again open to the public starting May 1, the village board decided Monday.

