It’s likely backyard chickens and other poultry soon will be welcome in Kendall, though would-be farmers still need to get village board permission on a case-by-case basis, the board decided Monday.
Kendall to allow poultry on case-by-case basis
After just a full week of practice and having to switch gears from basketball to volleyball, teams started off the season in an alternate fall schedule with multiple games.
Ontario’s infrastructure improvements should start moving ahead, as the village board chose engineering firm Vierbicher Associates on Monday to administer the million-dollar grant the village had received to develop the 37-acre Taylor property.
After a yearlong Covid-19 closure, the Wilton Community Center will again open to the public starting May 1, the village board decided Monday.
Alternate-side parking was a main subject at Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting.
Vernon and Monroe counties took another step last week toward pursuing updates and revisions to their manure-storage ordinances.
The Brookwood FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week from Feb. 20–27.
When the Royall School Board met Monday, it again took up the matter of livestreaming board-of-education meetings, but it deferred a decision until at least next month.
Royall won its second regional title in four years with a 43–26 win over the visiting Cardinals.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no active Covid-19 cases among either staff or students as of Monday, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting that day.
Ready with plenty to enjoy, Grayson Zuhlke and Patricia Von Haden help with getting Friday’s Wilton American Legion Post 508’s monthly fish fry.
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes returned to a meeting of the Monroe County Climate Change Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 3.