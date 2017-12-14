As a consequence of Kendall’s new wastewater-treatment plant, sewer rates will continue to rise this year as the village keeps up with the utility’s overhead.
Kendall sewer rates to go up
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.
Royall Middle School and Royall High School gave their holiday concerts Monday.
Got a bit of a headache, perhaps some joint pain and possibly a fever? Most of us would dismiss it as a garden-variety cold. And that may be why West Nile Virus in Wisconsin is severely underreported, according to Becky Osborn, vector-bourns epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health.
The calm, peaceful countryside surrounding rural Wellington Town Hall is a world away from the rugged, overgrown land early residents encountered 140 years ago. It sits on a road, however, that young Francis Burris would have recognized all too well, as it was the site of one of the most horrendous murders in the history of Monroe County.
They are called “local columns” and perhaps less flatteringly “gossip columns.” Whatever their name, their documentation of neighborhood folks’ daily lives always has been a staple and a popular feature of small, mostly rural, newspapers.
I met a diplomat at Ridgeville. Was I impressed? Yes, I was. I told Chelsea Geier that I thought I ought to curtsey.
A Monroe County jury convicted 38-year-old Samuel J. Nichols Jr. on Nov. 22 of one count of third-degree sexual assault and four counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
Alex Stoikes shot an 11-point buck near Norwalk during opening weekend.
To mark the opening of gun-deer season, Ontario hosted its Ladies’ Day Out event Saturday at the Ontario Community Hall.
Driftless area music groups, including a bell choir, carolers, high school band and popular Whisky Chiken, will provide music throughout this year’s Holiday Happening at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Designed to offer fun for the whole family, Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ontario Community Hall.