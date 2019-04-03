Kendall public meeting on park rehabilitation set for April 24

Kendall will host a public discussion on Glenwood Park repair efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.
Kendall will host a public discussion on Glenwood Park repair efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.
Ontario residents gathered at two community conversations Thursday to mull over possibilties for the Ontario Community Hall, which sustained severe damages in the August 2018 floods.
The old Ontario Elementary School and the 4.8 acres that surround it now are back in village ownership, the Ontario Village Board announced at its meeting Monday.
Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.
Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.
Most local village-board races were uncontested Tuesday, but the exception was Norwalk, where voters overturned the incumbents, bringing a mostly new slate to the village board.
It is an unremarkable event here at the County Line when someone shares a vintage photo with us. But this half-dozen vintage photos were more intriguing than usual.
At odds over when to discuss contracts and compensation, the Royall School Board reached an impasse at its meeting Monday, voting 2–2 to table the matter until board member Doug Waterman could attend a meeting.
Cleaning up on the Kickapoo south of Ontario on Sunday, Julie Hoel (left) and Marla Lind help remove debris generated by last summer’s floods.
An opportunity to meet the candidates for the Norwalk Village Board will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Norwalk Public Library.
Both the Royall and Norwalk-Ontario-School school districts will have contested school-board races Tuesday.
Some homeowners in Wilton’s Arrowhead Subdivision have reported high levels of radon, a radioactive gas that is found in one in three Monroe County homes, Joy Krueger of the Monroe County Health Department told a crowd that had gathered March 1 at the Wilton Public Library for a discussion on the matter.