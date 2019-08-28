Kendall Public Library open house set for Labor Day weekend

Norwalk to consider rules on backyard chickens Sept. 9 August 22nd, 2019

by Chris Gough A public-information meeting on the possibility of Norwalk residents keeping chickens is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Norwalk Village Board President Levi Helgren announced at the board’s meeting Aug. 13.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall gathering set for Aug. 31 August 22nd, 2019

by Lynette Vlasak Come celebrate Kendall on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the Kendall-Area Gathering and All-School Reunion will be at the Kendall Community Hall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Whitestown residents opposed to new 5G tower August 22nd, 2019

by Karen Parker About 30 people crowded into the Whitestown Town Hall on Tuesday evening, all of them expressing their opposition to a cell tower proposed by internet service provider Bug Tussel that would be situated roughly at the intersection of Dutch Hollow Road and W. Kettle Road.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario makes plans for old school building August 15th, 2019

by Karen Parker The Ontario Village Board took several steps forward on the former Ontario Elementary School property it had purchased earlier this year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall hires new clerk August 15th, 2019

by Sarah Parker Kendall has hired a new clerk/treasurer to replace Lynne Hanson, who will retire Oct. 12, the village board noted at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.